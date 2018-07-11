Get an ASRock RX 580 8GB and B350 motherboard for $300 on Newegg

Mid-range graphics cards, like the Radeon RX 580 and Nvidia GTX 1060, are still overpriced for the most part. Some retailers have been trying to soften the blow, by throwing in PC games, power supplies, and other products when you buy a GPU. Right now the ASRock RX 580 is $299.99 on Newegg, and it comes with a free AB350 motherboard.

The graphics card has 8GB of GDDR5 memory, a boost clock of 1435 MHz (with a 'silent mode' of 1324 MHz), and a custom ASRock dual-fan cooler. For input, you get three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, one HDMI 2.0, and one DVI-D. The original RX 580 MSRP was $240, so most of the value in this deal comes from the free motherboard.

The included motherboard is the $89.99 AsRock AB350 Pro4 with the AM4 socket. It supports AMD A-series APUs (Bristol Ridge), as well as Ryzen processors. Not that you're likely to use integrated graphics after you buy a dedicated GPU, but the board is marked as Ryzen 2000 ready, meaning it fully works with Ryzen APUs (2200G, 2400G).

You can buy the ASRock RX 580 from Newegg here.