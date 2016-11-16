Get a year of Amazon Prime for $20 off this Friday

Interested in Amazon Prime, but wallet already taken a beating from buying this year's big games? On November 18, Amazon will be offering a one-day, $20 discount on Prime memberships—that's $79 for a year of Prime, instead of the regular $99—to mark the debut of its new motoring show, The Grand Tour.

The Grand Tour stars Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, formerly the trio at the head of the BBC ex-hit Top Gear. That relationship came to an end last year, when Clarkson punched a producer, but Amazon quickly swooped in to pick up the pieces and put them back together under a new name. The Grand Tour will premier on November 18, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Fun though it may be, a show about cars isn't especially relevant to what we do around here. But 20 bucks is 20 bucks, as they say, and Prime is pretty handy for even semi-regular Amazon users. It offers free shipping, discounts, and access to services including Prime Video, Prime Music, and (this is a big one for gamers) Twitch Prime, with ad-free viewing, free 30-day channel subscriptions, free games, and exclusive in-game content.

The Amazon Prime Grand Tour discount goes live at 12:00 am ET on November 18, and ends at 11:59 pm ET on the same day. Details and a sign-up link will be available at amazon.com.