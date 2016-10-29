Twitch Prime's free November loot includes Watch Dogs 2 content and two games

Twitch has revealed November's free games and content for Twitch Prime, a name given to additional benefits for Amazon Prime subscribers. This month's loot includes exclusive in-game content for Watch Dogs 2, in addition to digital copies of This War of Mine: Anniversary Edition and Punch Club.

Anyone who's subscribed to Amazon Prime during the month of November can get themselves an in-game Twitch hoodie for Ubisoft's open-world action game. It also comes with an XP boost and two skin packs. The first is pixel art-themed, while the other is titled, "Guts, Grit, and Liberty." Unfortunately, no images of the skins were released.

This of War Mine's Anniversary Edition brings three new areas, which introduce new characters and alternate endings to the stealth-survival game. PC Gamer's review of the base game scored it an 80/100. You can also currently pick This War of Mine up on Steam for $5.

Punch Club, on the other hand, doesn't include any additional content, but it did receive a free expansion, The Dark Fist, earlier this year.

The Watch Dogs 2 content is available from November 7 to December 12, but a schedule for the two games has not been released. When they become available, the games will be downloadable through the Twitch Launcher.

Twitch Prime also offers ad-free viewing, in addition to free monthly games and content. As mentioned earlier, they're additional benefits to an Amazon Prime subscription, so you only need to pay one monthly or yearly fee to access both services.