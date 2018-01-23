Get a wireless Xbox One controller for $40

If you're looking to supplement your mouse and keyboard with a game controller—some games are just better suited for a controller—you can snag a wireless Xbox One controller for $40 at Amazon.

We lean towards the PlayStation DualShock 4 when shunning our keyboard and mouse, but it's largely a matter of preference. Either way, it's always nice to catch one on sale. That's the case right now for the Xbox One wireless controller, which is currently marked to $50 at most places. However, Amazon has them beat at $40.

The Xbox One controller is compatible with Windows 10 via Bluetooth. It has a textured grip and a built-in 3.5mm stereo headset jack.

What more is there to say? It's a game controller, it's on sale, and you can find it here.

