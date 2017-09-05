Popular

Get a VR-ready desktop with Core i7-7700 and GeForce GTX 1080 for $1,150

A fast system for less than the cost of parts.

We always prefer to roll our own rigs when possible. That said, we realize that not everyone has the time or desire to do so. Maybe you just want a system that is ready to be plugged in and played on, or are looking for a recommendation for a friend so you don't end up playing the part of 24/7 tech support. Either way, Newegg has a good deal on a fast ABS Vortex Andromeda gaming desktop.

Goofy name aside, this is a well-equipped desktop that is on sale for $1,150 after applying promo code EMCSRKRE3. That's a pretty tantalizing price when you break the components down individually.

This system pairs an Intel Core i7-7700 processor with an GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. It also has 32GB of DDR4-2133 memory, a 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 600W power supply, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

We priced out a similar configuration and came to $1,334. That includes $100 for Windows 10, but does not include the cost of a case, motherboard, mouse, or keyboard. Toss those parts in and you're looking at roughly a $1,500 system. 

Granted, you could price shop and take advantage of sales and mail-in-rebates to make the cost more comparable. But the bottom line is the $1,150 sale price is good deal for what you're getting.

The discounted desktop is available here.

