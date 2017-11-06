Get a Thermaltake 700W power supply for $30

If you are in the market for a new power supply and don't want to spend a fortune, Frys is offering Thermaltake's Smart 700W model for $30 after a $20 mail-in-rebate.

There are not a lot of bells and whistles here, like modular cabling or RGB lighting. However, Thermaltake does cover the basics with 80 Plus certification, a low noise 120mm fan, and a decent 5-year warranty.

Thermaltake opted for a single +12V rail design, with a total of 54A available. There is plenty here to power a high-end system, though if you're in doubt about what you need, you can use an online PSU calculator to get a rough idea.

Connectors consist of the following:

1x 20+4 pin Main ATX

1x 4+4 pin ATX 12V (CPU)

5x 4-pin molex

6x SATA

2x 6+2 pin PCIe

1x floppy

You can grab the PSU here. If you're signed up to receive promo codes from Frys, check your inbox for a code that will knock the price down to $24 after rebate. Otherwise go here if you'd like sign up to receive codes on future deals.

