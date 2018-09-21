Get a Razer DeathAdder Essential and Far Cry 5 for $44

Razer is selling its DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for a slight discount, but what makes the deal noteworthy is that it's also bundling in a free game. You can choose between Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Origins, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, or Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Advanced Edition.

Each of the bundles is priced at $43.99, down from $99.98 to $109.98 (depending on the specific bundle). By itself, the DeathAdder Elite lists for $49.99 at Razer's web store.

Read more: Razer BlackWidow X Chroma gaming keyboard review

The DeathAdder Essential is a tone down version of the DeathAdder Elite based on a previous iteration. It has a 6,400 dpi optical sensor and five "Hyperesponse" buttons, versus the Elite's 16,000 dpi sensor and seven buttons. It also trades Chroma (RGB) lighting for green LED lighting.

Here are links to the bundles:

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.