Get a GTX 1080 and Ghost Recon: Wildlands or For Honor for £534

Nvidia lifted the veil from its new GeForce GTX 1080 Ti yesterday, not only officially announcing the graphics card after months of speculation, but also showing off its specs. With a new all-powerful graphics card on the way, we should start to see prices on the existing cards go down. Today you can grab an MSI Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Armor OC for £534 on Amazon, and you get a game thrown in, too.

Nvidia is currently running a promotion on selected 10 Series cards, giving you a choice of either For Honor or Ghost Recon: Wildlands to take home for free. This offer is extending out to various online retailers too, including Amazon.

As for how good the card is, we already know the GTX 1080 is the most powerful consumer card on the market, at least until the GTX 1080 Ti / AMD Vega come out. This particular MSI card has a base / boost clock speed of 1657 / 1797 MHz, which offers a slight overclock against the reference card's 1607 / 1733 MHz, and the memory speed has been bumped up ever so slightly to 10010 MHz. Check out our review of the GTX 1080 if you want to know why the graphics card is so good.

The MSI GTX 1080 Armor OC is the cheapest 1080 you can get on Amazon right now (and it's the cheapest this particular card has ever been). The price of this card was up as high as £616 in December, dropped down to around £550 last month, and now we've seen it drop to its lowest price ever. Chuck in a game that can cost you upwards of £40, and the deal gets even sweeter.