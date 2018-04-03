Get a Dell 15-inch gaming laptop with a 256GB SSD and GTX 1050 Ti for $700

With Intel having announced a bunch of new products today, including new mobile and desktop Coffee Lake CPUs, its hardware partners are rushing to update their inventories. It also means there will be deals to be had as companies look to make room for the new stuff.

One deal that we came across is Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 gaming laptop. It's on sale today for $750, down from its list price of $1,050. You can get it even cheaper by using coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout, which brings the price down to $700.

This is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920x1080 IPS display. It's powered by an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU. Dell also equipped it with a 256GB solid state drive. It's always nice to see an SSD at this price range rather than a hard drive. You give up some capacity by going that route, but gain performance.

You can grab this laptop here.

