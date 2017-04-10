Get a Corsair 1,200W digital power supply for $250

For most setups, a 1,200W power supply is all kinds of overkill. But if you're running multiple graphics cards, oodles of storage devices, a liquid cooling pump, and trying to power a small city, perhaps an argument could be made for such excess. If you're able to win that argument with yourself, you can head over to Newegg and snag yourself a Corsair AX1200i digital PSU for $250 (after mail-in-rebate).

The AX1200i is on sale for $310. Apply promo code EMCSRERK3 to bring the price down to $280. On top of that, there is a $30 mail-in-rebate available, so once that is collected (in the form of a prepaid card), you'll have spent $250 on a 1,200W PSU.

That's a lot of wattage. Beyond that, this is an 80 Plus Platinum certified model, so it's highly efficient as well. And for ease of installation, the AX1200i features fully modular cabling.

There is an included USB cable to plug the PSU into a USB header on your motherboard so that you can monitor vitals using Corsair's free Link Dashboard software. This allows you to keep tabs on power input and output, efficiency, fan speed, and internal temps. You can also make certain adjustments, such as tweaking fans speeds and selecting from virtual single-rail or multi-rail modes.

You can grab the AX1200i on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.