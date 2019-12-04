Get a bird's eye view of Red Dead Redemption 2 with this incredible camera mod

Created by Evil Blunt, which I'm certain is their given name, Red Dead Freecam is a mod that lets you fly around Rockstar's immense slice of the Wild West. There's a great photo mode in the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, but you can only travel so far with it. However, with this you can move freely around the entire map—including parts you were never meant to see.

It's a great way to appreciate the scale and beauty of the world and it's remarkable how good the game looks even when you're 40,000 feet in the air. You can download the mod at Nexus Mods, as well as Red Hook 2, which you'll need to run it. Just make sure you don't try and use it online or you may get banned. Rockstar is cool with mods as long as you only use them solo.

Now, enjoy some 4K screenshots I took with Red Dead Freecam, and don't forget to check out our list of the best Red Dead Redemption 2 mods.

The Dakota River curving and flowing into Flat Iron Lake. You can see the abandoned town of Limpany on the left-hand side. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The states of Ambarino and New Hanover from above. Look closely and you just about see the towns of Blackwater and Valentine. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Manteca Falls and the San Luis River; the river John Marston crossed to get into Nuevo Paraíso in the original Red Dead Redemption. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

A view of Cholla Springs in New Austin at sunset. You can see the cholera-stricken town of Armadillo in the middle of the desert. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Valentine, a rugged Heartlands livestock town, at night. The rocky outcrop watching over the settlement is called Citadel Rock. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The bustling, multicultural port town of Saint Denis perched on the banks of the Lannahechee River, with cargo ships coming and going. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Yes, that's Mexico from the first Red Dead Redemption; specifically the mesas of Diez Coronas. I hope they add this place to Red Dead Online. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The swampy state of Lemoyne from above. You can't miss the lights of Saint Denis, the heart of civilisation in Red Dead Redemption 2. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

A mountain retreat used by the creepy Chelonian cult, overlooking the state of Lemoyne. You can see Saint Denis in the far distance. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)