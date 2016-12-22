Celebrate PC Gamer's 300th issue and get 3 issues of PC Gamer for £3! Our monumental 300th issue is here and to celebrate we want to give you even more PC Gamer for less.

Right now you can get 3 issues for just £3.

You’ll get three issues of the best gaming magazine for only £1 per issue, saving up to 80% off the shop price, and get every issue delivered to your door.

PC Gamer is the world’s number one PC gaming magazine. Every award-winning issue is packed with a huge mix of games from every area of PC gaming as well as hardware coverage. Expect this every issue:

Info on the games and hardware components you must buy.

Inside the making of games past and present.

Huge features on everything from massive blockbuster titles to tomorrow's indie hits.

Extra Life, a section dedicated entirely to the games we love, written with passion by the PC Gamer team.

Exclusive and collectible subscriber-only covers with stunning artwork from the biggest games.

The best free downloadable gifts. This year we gave away Dawn of War 2 with our Dawn of War 3 issue!

Subscribe to PC Gamer today by clicking here.

Please note, your subscription will start from issue 302. You can purchase issue 300, or any of our other recent back issues, here: https://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/gaming/pc-gamer-magazine-back-issues/

TERMS & CONDITIONS: Offer open to UK customers only. After your first 3 issues, your subscription will continue at the price of £16 every 3 months. Prices and savings quoted are compared to buying full-priced UK print and digital issues. You will receive 13 issues in a year. You can write to us or call us to cancel your subscription within 14 days of purchase. Your subscription is for the minimum term specified and will expire at the end of the current term. Payment is non-refundable after the 14 day cancellation period unless exceptional circumstances apply. Your statutory rights are not affected. Prices correct at point of print and subject to change. For full terms and conditions please visit: myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/terms. Offer ends 30/01/2017.