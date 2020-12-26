Get 20% off your PC Gamer magazine order for this Boxing Day flash sale

Christmas may officially be over, but there are still some lingering deals from the holidays. One such deal is the Magazines Direct sale and, as our official magazine distributor, that means you can get copies of PC Gamer delivered to your door with a 20% discount on your order.

This is the perfect opportunity to fill those gaps in PCG magazine backlog, just hop on over to Magazines Direct, add the single copies of the magazine you're missing to your basket, use the discount code BOX20 and you're good to go.

The discount will only work if you've spent a minimum of £10 so if you're all good with your copies of PC Gamer, have a look around at some of the other magazines. There are a bunch of different hobbyist magazines, including music, film, and tech.

This deal is only available on Boxing Day for 24 hours so make sure to head on over and take a look. Here are the official start and end times:

10 AM GMT December 26 - 10 AM GMT December 27.