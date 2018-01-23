Get 12 percent off Dell UK laptops and PCs with this discount code

I'm far from a hardware expert—I leave that to our Maximum PC contingent —but I do understand saving money. With this is mind, Dell is hosting a limited-time flash sale, and with 12 percent off selected laptops and desktops priced £799 and above, including gaming PCs, I reckon that sounds like a Good Deal.

Agree? Then you'll want this discount code: SAVE12UK.

Point your mouse towards the gaming deals tab of the Dell website, where you'll find the likes of the Inspiron 15 7577 laptop (powered by a Nvidia GeForce 1050 GPU), the VR-ready Alienware 17 laptop (fitted with a Nvidia GeForce 1080 GPU, alongside a copy of Forza Motorsport 7), the New Alienware Aurora desktop, and before it becomes too obvious I'm reading from a list, you should probably check out the special offers for yourself.

Act fast if you're interested, though, as Dell's flash sale—along with the above discount code—expires on January 24.

And if you're in the market for laptops, it'd be remiss of me not to point you towards our list of the best gaming laptops that was updated at the turn of the year.