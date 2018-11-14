Gaming laptop deal: This Dell G3 15 laptop with a GTX 1050 is $600 ($200 off) today

Dell owns the Alienware brand, but it also releases a few gaming products under its own name. One of those is the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop, which has a Core i5-8300H processor and a GTX 1050 GPU. Right now you can get it for $599.99 from Dell's website—$200 off the original price, and about $100-200 less than most other GTX 1050 laptops.

The full specifications include an 8th-generation Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory, a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, a 1TB 5400rpm hard drive, and a 4GB Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card. The laptop also has two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 connector, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, a combo headphone/microphone jack, and an SD card slot.

You can buy it from Dell's website at the link below. 50% of the available units have already been claimed (at the time of writing), so you should hurry if you have your eye on one.