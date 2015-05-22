Games Workshop's Dark Future being adapted for PC

Popular

DF Concept Highway Combat

Post-apocalypses come in many forms. There's your grim, harrowing, struggle-for-survival apocalypse; as seen in STALKER or The Road. Then there's your ridiculous, leather wearing, half-crazed apocalypse of Mad Max or Fallout. Sure, this latter dystopia says, things are bad. But isn't bondage gear fun?

This week—I assume due to the recent Mad Max: Fury Road—we've seen a couple of developers announce their ultraviolent apocalypses. There's Crossout, from the War Thunder devs, and now Auroch Digital has announced Dark Future: Blood Red States. It's a PC adaptation of the Games Workshop boardgame, and is cheesily teased in the trailer below.

In Blood Red States the player is put in charge of a Sanctioned Ops agency—taking contracts and bounties out in the wastelands. The game is described by Auroch as "a turn-based strategy game, played out in simultaneous real-time action." It sounds a bit like a vehicular Frozen Synapse, which could be pretty nifty if done right.

Dark Future: Blood Red States is due out this winter.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
