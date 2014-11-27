Game of Thrones release date is finally revealed

It would be generous to say that Telltale Games has been trickling out information about its upcoming Game of Thrones series. It's really been more akin to a slow, gentle drip: what it's about, how many episodes, who will appear in it, and so forth. And today, the final drop has fallen.

Steam had Iron From Ice, the first episode in the Game of Thrones sextet, still listed as coming in the vaguely-defined "December" at the time this was written, but Telltale dropped the dime earlier this afternoon with a disappointingly mundane tweet. "#GameOfThrones A @TelltaleGames Series Ep 1 #IronFromIce 12/2 PC/Mac; PS4 SCEA 12/3 Xbox One & 360; PS4 SCEE 12/4 iOS," it wrote.

The one we care about, of course, is top of the list: December 2 is the day that the adventures of House Forrester will begin in earnest. As previously revealed, the game will follow five members of the House as they struggle to prevent its destruction during the War of the Five Kings. It will also feature appearances by several members of the HBO cast, including Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Lena Heady as Cersei Lannister, Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell, and Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Snow.

Game of Thrones may be pre-purchased now on Steam.