Game of the Year Awards 2017

The PC Gamer Game of the Year Awards are selected by our global team. We all throw in our six nominations for candidates, then get together on a long call to figure out our shortlist. We then pick award titles that suit each game—so you'll see a different set of awards this year compared to previous years. Here are all of the games that came up during the shortlisting process.

We'll be updating this list with a new award and personal pick from a PCG staff member every day until the end of December.

The Awards

Game of the Year 2017: Divinity: Original Sin 2

Best Expansion: XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Best Strategy Game: Total War: Warhammer 2

Best Platformer: Hollow Knight

Breakout Game: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Best Setting: Tacoma

Best Co-Op Game: Destiny 2

Best Comedy Game: West of Loathing

Best Story: What Remains of Edith Finch

Best Action Game: Nier: Automata

Best Mod: Sim Settlements for Fallout 4

Ongoing Game Award: No Man's Sky

Best Open World Game: Assassin's Creed Origins

Best Visual Novel: Butterfly Soup

Personal picks

These games didn't make the cut for the main awards, but they're still worth highlighting in their own right. Each of our staff has picked one favorite game and produced a longer piece about why they felt it was significant in 2017. We'll be posting new picks throughout the rest of December along with the primary awards above.

Andy Kelly: Resident Evil 7

Steven Messner: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood

Samuel Roberts: Stories Untold

Tom Senior: Diablo 3: Rise of the Necromancer

Wes Fenlon: Unexplored

Joe Donnelly: Football Manager 2018

Evan Lahti: Quake Champions

Philippa Warr: The Lion's Song

James Davenport: Night In The Woods

Christopher Livingston: The Sexy Brutale

Phil Savage: Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Jody Macgregor: Hidden Folks

Tim Clark: Middle-earth: Shadow of War

