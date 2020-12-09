How to watch The Game Awards, and what to expect from this year's show

The Game Awards, the annual videogame awards show hosted and produced by Geoff Keighley, returns on December 10. The award giving will begin at 4 pm PT/7pm ET, and you can catch the whole thing live on Twitch via the livestream embedded above.

If Twitch isn't your cup of T (get it?), there are plenty of other viewing options—more than 45, in fact, including:

International folks have plenty of homegrown options too, including Toutiao, Douyin, Tencent, and Weibo in China, Voot, JioTV, and Airtel in India, Niconico and Famitsu in Japan, VK in Russia, and KakaoTV in South Korea.

The awards themselves are only half the draw: The Game Awards are also a showcase for new game announcements and trailers, and this year's event is no exception. Host Geoff Keighley said in a recent AMA that there will be "12-15 or so" reveals during the show, which he later clarified to mean brand-new projects that haven't previously been seen.

That presumably excludes the next Dragon Age game, since its existence has been confirmed, but either way we know we'll be getting a closer look at it—BioWare has said so.

Dragon Age fans, we have exciting news! Get an early look at @BioWare's next Dragon Age adventure during #TheGameAwards. Tune in on Dec 10th starting at 4PM PT.

Focus Home Interactive has also teased two new game reveals for the show, Nier Replicant will get some time in the spotlight, we'll get a look at the new map coming to Among Us (along with "more secret things"), and we'll finally get a look at what former Visceral and Sledgehammer Games boss Glen Schofield has been up to at his new Striking Distance Studios.

Big news on Thursday!

Josef Fares, the guy who famously (and repeatedly) yelled "Fuck the Oscars" at The Game Awards in 2017, will return this year to present an award and show off It Takes Two, the next game from Hazelight Studios.

We can't wait to blow your minds🤯

Ironically, in light of that Oscars outburst from Fares (which at its heart, I think, was a call for game makers to stop seeking mainstream legitimacy by trying to emulate to the film industry), Oscar-nominated director Christopher Nolan will also show up to present an award, as will streamer Jacksepticeye, voice actor Nolan North, former Nintendo bruiser Reggie Fils-Aime, and this guy:

We welcome KEANU REEVES as the latest #TheGameAwards presenter to celebrate an incredible year for video games.Don't miss the live show tomorrow

The COVID-19 pandemic means The Game Awards 2020 will not be held before a live audience, but there will still be performances from artists including Lyn Inaizumi and Eddie Vedder.

One of The Game Awards has actually already been handed out: Ghost of Tsushima claimed the publicly-chosen Player's Voice award yesterday. The full list of remaining categories is available here.