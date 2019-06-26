Popular

Sledgehammer co-founder Glen Schofield has joined PUBG Corp

By

Schofield's new Striking Distance studio will develop an original narrative in the PUBG universe.

Glen Schofield, well known among shooter fans as the former head of EA's Visceral Games studio and the co-founder of Sledgehammer Games, parted ways with Activision at the end of 2018, not quite a year after stepping down from his position as Sledgehammer's game director and chief creative officer. Today he revealed his next big thing: He's joined PUBG Corporation to head up a new triple-A development studio called Striking Distance.

In a video announcing the studio, Schofield ran down the highlights of the last decade of his career, which includes the development of Dead Space and three Call of Duty games: Modern Warfare 3, Advanced Warfare, and WWII. "But now I'm looking to take those experiences to explore new designs and concepts," he said. "As a creative, the freedom to explore the PUBG universe has me excited about the possibilities, which we view as beyond battle royale."

Schofield said the studio will develop "an original narrative in the PUBG universe," clarifying that it will not be a sequel to PUBG. Which is really no surprise, because you don't hire a high-profile guy like Schofield to tweak up your next battle royale map: You do it because you want to build, as he stated, a big, loud, singleplayer game. The storytelling hooks in a goofy BR like PUBG may not be immediately apparent, but if Schofield's in I wouldn't rush to bet against it.

Striking Distance doesn't appear to have a website yet, but you can take a look at its hiring page at careers.pubg.com.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments