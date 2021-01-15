The Future Tech Awards have arrived with support from five special sponsors

The Future Tech Awards have come to make 2020 seem like much less of a mess. While CES 2021 has been capturing the hearts and minds of innovators and enthusiasts, our virtual “Innovation Week” has been taking place, too.

Here's where The Future Tech Awards have been giving the bright sparks of 2020 another place to shine as we look to the future. Thanks to our sponsors, HP Inc., Roborock, Thermaltake, Tello, and Wondershare, we're able to bring you the winners of this years awards.

The Future Tech Awards event has been broken up into three distinct categories:

Every year, Future gets it's hands on a ton of new tech for review. From big screen, 4K displays and compact smartphones, to smart cars and smart vacuums. Maybe not so many of the latter here at PCG, but Future on the whole does get some weird-ass gadgets dropped in front of them.

Some of these gadgets and software are truly exceptional, and utterly groundbreaking, while others... not so much. But hey, a really good vacuum cleaner can still be great. And though you don't see them beavering away in the background, there are a great many people who have made this industry great. To pay homage to their hard work, The Future Tech Awards were born. A chance for us to step back, and recognise at the forefront of the industry, as well as the incredible products and companies they represent.

“Despite what we might have expected, we are delighted to note that technology is expanding and advancing at a faster rate than ever before. 2020 saw the launch of dozens of incredible new computers, phones, speakers, games, and home automations,” says Keith Walker, Managing Director, Specialist Consumer Tech for Future. “In an all-digital format, this year’s Future Tech Awards will commemorate these advances and effectively set the stage for an even bolder 2021.”

“In this year when so many people have been spending more time at home as a result of the pandemic, smart home technologies can be genuinely helpful. For instance, robot vacuums help keep floors clean of dust, while smart door locks can eliminate the need to handle keys, preventing the risk of bringing the virus into the home,” Roborock Head of Brand Andy Knight explains. “Smart home devices from temperature controls to voice assistants take away many irritating chores and ‘must-dos’ leaving people free to focus on the things that bring them joy.”

With technology making our home life more convenient, we can then turn to more enjoyable or productive activities. Entertainment has been right at the top of the list in the last year, with people needing so desperately to wind down from what has been a pretty freaking rough year, and it will continue to be a vanguard for much needed respite. That includes streaming video, of course, but gaming has also seen a boom recently.

In response to that popularity, Thermaltake has chosen to expand its premium gaming offerings. "We have decided to create a gaming series that can be enjoyed at all levels, including visual, auditory, and tactility while providing users the ability to game and compete at the highest levels. The ARGENT series is a concept about creating an ecosystem, the hardware, software, and even the illumination can evolve to a state-of-the-art level. A truly immersive gaming and art enjoyment!" says Kenny Lin, the CEO of Thermaltake.

Consuming entertainment content isn’t the only way people are spending their time. Some also turn to making their own content as a way to entertain themselves, and others. Wondershare has been working to make that creative capability as easy as ever. "We are devoted to simplifying the video-making process so our users can free up time for creativity," says Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "Whether you're a YouTube creator, a small-business owner, or just making great videos for your friends and family, the all new Wondershare Filmora X will change the way creators interact with video editing."

The Future Tech Awards are all-digital this year, and are bringing you the best of the best from the comfort of your homes. So sit your butts down and take a look-see at what the future holds, with the Future Tech Awards.

You’ll be able to find all the latest from the Future Tech Awards in our new “Innovation Week” hub alongside the latest news from the entirely virtual CES 2021. We’ll keep you fully informed with multimedia content, exclusive technology partner programming, demos, news and video interviews. So, make sure you tune in here for PC Gamer's take on all the latest content from Future’s Innovation Week.