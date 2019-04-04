Free copy of The Division 2 with this cheap 500GB Samsung EVO 860 SSD today

Thinking of picking up a new SSD for your build? Also thinking of picking up the rather excellent The Division 2? Well, it's your lucky day because eBuyer in the UK is giving out a FREE copy of the shooter with every 500GB Samsung EVO 860, which is selling for £85. So, here's how this deal breaks down. You can pick up the 500GB EVO 860 for £75 at Amazon right now, which is £10 less than at eBuyer. However, by getting The Division 2 for free you're actually saving a decent wedge of cash. If you bought the two together right now, you'd pay £118 in total. The Evo 860 is one of our best SSDs for gaming so it comes highly recommended. Here's the eBuyer deal, where you get the SSD + the game:

For a bit more context, the cheapest we've ever seen the 860 EVO 500GB in the UK is £63 during Black Friday of 2018, which is a damn good price. However, the cheapest we've found The Division 2 is still £40, so even if you were the savviest of bargain hunters you'd still have paid £103 for the pair at their absolute cheapest. Sure, you may want a new SSD and not The Division 2. That's cool. You may also just want The Division 2 and no new SSD. Also fine. But for anyone who needs both? It's party time. Unless you can't spare £85 right now, in which case it's like being the kid who wasn't invited to the cool party, even though you can hear the thudding bass beat playing a couple of streets away, and you're sat at home playing Monopoly with your Gran. For an even speedier drive, of course, check out our best NVMe SSD buying guide.