Fortnite's 6.31 patch notes detail pump shotgun changes and a new LTM

Epic has posted the Fortnite 6.31 patch notes, delivering details on a new Team Rumble limited time mode, new Epic and Legendary rarities for the pump shotgun, and on the Save the World side of the game, some new missions, equipment, and a Legendary Constructor named Airheart.

Team Rumble is basically a straight-up Team Deathmatch mode: Two squads of 20 players each square off in a race to be the first to reach 100 kills. Eliminated players will spawn a random type of ammo when they go down, along with a random stack of wood, stone, or metal, and will respawn after five seconds with their inventories intact.

The patch notes also has details on the new shotgun rarities and pump shotgun buff that James dug into yesterday. The Epic variant will do 105 maximum damage while the Legendary can pump out 110, and shotguns will now apply a minimum of three pellets of damage, even if fewer actually strike the target. The basic pump shotgun's maximum damage has been increased from 85/90 to 95/100, but the damage will now fall off quicker, making it more of a situational weapon.

The Mounted Turret has been changed up considerably and will now drop much less frequently than it used to, the in-air speed of the Glider Redeploy feature has been cut, players will now be able to place map markers without having to open the full-screen map, and it is now possible to pick up lit sticks of dynamite and throw them back at other players, which should make for some interesting moments.

For those of you with a preference for the Save the World survival mode, Canny Valley Act 2 is now in place, with 21 new quests, a Wild West-themed Ghost Town "sub-biome," and new story characters. The new hero, Airheart, can deploy the "Rotating Omni-directional Sentry Integrated Exoskeleton"—that's ROSIE—which allies can enter and fire at will.

There's also a new shovel coming to the Weekly Store called Six Feet Under, "a creepy round-point shovel that looks like it has been used to dig up terrible secrets." It will be available from 7 pm ET on November 29 to the same time on December 5. Full details on that and everything else are up at epicgames.com.