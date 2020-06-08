The Fortnite Device event: When it's happening, and everything else we know

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Device event is threatening to reshape the entire battle royale map, and we honestly can't think of a more fitting way to end a season based on secret agent factions battling to the death. With all the delays Epic has been announcing, and the general state of the world, it's been tough to remember when the Fortnite Device event is happening.

So we went ahead and rounded up everything we know about the Fortnite Device event, including start time, what will happen, map changes, how the doomsday device will play into it, and more.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When is the Fortnite Device event?

After a series of delays, Epic's latest position is that the Fortnite Device event will start on June 15.

Epic didn't reiterate if the Device event would happen at the same time as the previous date.

So why was the Fortnite device event delayed so much? Well, the latest delay was a decision on Epic's part to be respectful of the protest movements sweeping the United States and other countries focused on police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

Here's what Epic had to say in a statement:

Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of color. We're acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing.

We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics.

The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities.

The live event The Device will be delayed to Monday, June 15, and the Season 3 launch delayed to Wednesday, June 17. We know this delay comes on the heels of another one, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during these difficult times.

Previously, the Device event and season 3 start date were delayed twice for more logistical reasons, with Epic saying they just wanted some additional time to prepare for the change of seasons. The first delay was announced in April, and the second delay happened during the final week of May.

As of now, season 2 is basically tied with the extraordinarily long first season of Fortnite Chapter 2.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

What is the Fortnite Device event?

As of June 4, here's everything we know about the Doomsday Device event.

The Doomsday Device is a massive instrument being built and operated by Midas, the character who appears to be the leader of a group of secret agents and (true to his name) can change any item in Fortnite into gold.

Here's an image of it from data miner HypeX.

The Device's stage was updates 30 minutes ago, here's a cool screenshot i took with @xkleinmikex pic.twitter.com/IkAKLpvFRyMay 28, 2020

The device is located in Midas' office, and it's pretty massive. You can see it from the character select screen in the battle pass tab of the menu, along with all the cables extending throughout the agent hangout area.

Doomsday Device is more active!(🎥: @HappyPower) pic.twitter.com/wiLDrfctIiMay 28, 2020

Data miners have also discovered a loading screen that shows Midas looking intensely at some sort of suit. In the reflection of the glass, we can see the face of a woman looking at Midas. Eagle-eyed players will remember this face from the photo on Midas' desk.

Seeing this woman's face in the glass raises a few questions: Is she a wife? Daughter? Fellow agent? Is she alive or dead? Is this doomsday device going to let Midas exact some sort of revenge?

These are all questions that Epic isn't answering yet, unfortunately.

The New Loading screen ! pic.twitter.com/6PCalTSNDuMay 26, 2020

Data miner VastBlast also managed to find audio that appears to be from the event, with sounds of people panicking, sirens going off, and some henchmen sounding particularly alarmed.

-DOOMSDAY SPOILER ALERT-Leaked Event Countdown Audio! pic.twitter.com/q2YTnn7ntcMay 26, 2020

Other lore teases we've been able to discern from various data mining and updates include this mysterious cell that can now be found just outside the Shark location in the northwest corner of the map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Shark was turned into a prison a couple updates ago, adding prisoner cells and a guard tower along its perimeter. This single cell exists in an entirely separate building just a few yards off the Shark's coast. Some fans have theorized that it's meant for Midas or some other notably powerful character, given the Shadow vs. Ghost faction wars that are ostensibly playing out underneath all the battle royale mayhem. The prison itself sports a Ghost logo on some banners.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As of early June, one Reddit user presented a theory stating that the Visitor/Scientist (the mysterious guys from season four and season x who look like Iron Man on a bad day) could play a role in the Device event.

Where is the Fortnite Device event happening?

As best as we can tell, it looks like the Agency location in the middle of the map is where the Device event will happen. It's where we can see the mysterious underwater hatches in the river outside the building, it's where spy boss Midas is typically located, and some previous data mining would seem to indicate it as well.