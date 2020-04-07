Fortnite: Skye's sword in a stone locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Season 2 brings us another fresh batch of challenges, this time from everyone's favorite precocious kid-with-a-magic-hat: Skye. This time around, you'll need to "search Skye's sword in a stone found in high places" a total of five times. They pretty much all look exactly like what you'd expect: A sword stuck in a modestly large boulder, and all you'll have to do is interact to search it like any treasure chest.

Like most other challenges, including the others on week 8's list, you'll get 40,000 XP for your trouble.

But where should you be looking for these swords in stones? Check out the map before for a visual guide to where all these swords are, or keep reading for a detailed description.

Skye's sword in a stone location 1: Northwest of Pleasant Park, on a large hill in C2, closer to the edge of D2 than the coast.

Skye's sword in a stone location 2: East of Pleasant Park, in E3. Up on another large hill overlooking the river.

Skye's sword in a stone location 3: On a large hill north of Lazy Lake. Look for a really large stone, and the sword is in a stone just next to it.

Skye's sword in a stone location 4: Up on the mountain west of the Grotto.

Skye's sword in a stone location 5: Pretty far east of Craggy Cliffs, on a hill just east of a small radio tower.

