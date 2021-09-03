How to get Marvel's Shang-Chi in Fortnite

However you feel about Marvel's rapidly expanding cinematic universe, you've got to admit it's cool when it dips into lesser-known heroes, especially when it comes with characters that aren't just chiseled white dudes. To celebrate Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuting in theaters, Fortnite is adding the martial arts superhero to its endless roster of new skins.

Even better, we don't have to wait for Shang-Chi to hit the Fortnite item shop. He's there starting today.

Here's your first look at what Shang-Chi looks like in Fortnite:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's not exactly 1:1 with Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, but it's certainly close enough to his comic counterpart. You've got the classic red robe, the long green cloth belt, and those cool golden armbands.

Shang-Chi Fortnite cosmetic items

Fortnite's Shang-Chi bundle comes with the Great Protector's back bling, seen on the right side of the above image. In Shang-Chi lore, the Great Protector is a mythical dragon that Shang-Chi faces in the film, and according to internet detectives, might be related to Fin Fang Foom, an alien who just looks like a big green dragon and who has long been a threat to Marvel's comic heroes. But it's definitely not Fin Fang Foom according to an interview with Simu Liu. Guess we'll have to watch the movie to find out.

How many V-bucks does Shang-chi cost?

Just getting the Shang-chi outfit will cost you 1,500 V-bucks, while buying the whole bundle will cost you the slightly more expensive 1,800 V-bucks.

Shang-Chi also gets the Blades of the Brothers dual-wield pickaxes and a weapon wrap that adorns your arsenal in red and gold colors.