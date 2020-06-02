Fortnite Season 3 might be heading out to sea

Fortnite Season 3 was postponed again, pushing back the release until June 11, but it looks like someone at Sony didn't get the memo. The PS Store page sported an updated icon yesterday, now gone, featuring the bus floating above the ocean, with a tiny desert island in the background.

Though no details accompanied the briefly changed art, it backs up theories that the island is about to get a lot more damp with the next big update. Technically, it might already be happening, as players have been spotting puddles appearing as far back as a month ago.

Those puddles are just the tip of the (melting) iceberg, with everything from possible loading screen and underwater animations leaking.

Epic's plans for a flood may even go all the way back to an animated short from last year (cheers, Eurogamer). It also features the bus floating over the water, along with a desert island that looks a lot like the one in the new image, right down to the shape of the three trees.

Very sneaky, Epic.

We'll find out if these theories hold any water next week.