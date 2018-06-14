How to follow Fortnite's Pleasant Park treasure map in this week's challenge

Week 7 of Fortnite Season 4's Battle Pass challenges are out, and this week you'll need to follow the treasure map found in Pleasant Park—or just let us do the dirty work for you. If you use the map, good on you, but here's where the treasure map in Pleasant Park tells you to go.

It's not visible in the replay, but land on the hill just southeast of Tilted Towers, and the battle star emblem will appear. Grab it to complete the Pleasant Park treasure map challenge.

Watch the GIF above and check out the two maps below for a better idea of where to land. Or just look for a sea of dust and pickaxes. This is an excellent place to knock out that pickaxe damage challenge, by the way.

