Fortnite Season 4 patch notes: What we know so far

Want to know the full Fortnite Season 4 patch notes? Fortnite Season 4 is here, and Epic has teamed up with Marvel for the game's biggest marketing tie-in ever. The new season brings about a ton of new skins based on Marvel characters, a brand new battle pass, and lots of other little updates that players will be interested to learn about. When it comes to the latest map changes, we'll have a specific guide on that in due course.
And that's not all when it comes to the Fortnite Season 4 update: We've also got a new fishing system and various weapons have emerged from, and been sent to, the dreaded vault. While Epic still isn't providing full patch notes at the moment, there's still plenty we know that's changed. So, as we continue to update this post as we find new stuff, let's start with the important stuff.
Fortnite patch notes Season 4: Marvel skins fly onto the battle pass
The fourth season of Fortnite is all about Marvel, but we've already had Thanos, Captain America, Deadpool, and other members of the X-Force feature in the game already. Of course, plenty of names from the DCEU have found their way into Fortnite, but season 4 sees a bunch more heading into the game as you can see in the super-powered Fortnite season 4 trailer.
From the trailer—and the recent comic book pages found in-game—we know we can expect the following at some point:
- Thor
- Wolverine
- Iron Man
- Storm
- Mystique
- Groot
- She-Hulk
- Doctor Doom
Presumably most of these heroes and villains will be available at some point to purchase from the item shop, but characters such as Deadpool and Aquaman have each enjoyed special challenges that players needed to complete before they could be acquired. This time it's Wolverine for which you'll be completing challenges to get, and you need to buy the battle pass to get him.
Fishing has been revamped
New Floppers pic.twitter.com/wzWHli1RHFAugust 27, 2020
Other than the dawning of the MCU on player's wardrobes, the biggest major change in the Fortnite season 4 update is to fishing. Most importantly, we've got a few different ones to catch with the new Pro Fishing Rod, but there's likely still plenty more to discover. Take a look at them courtesy of Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey above. Here are their names and perks:
- Vendetta Flopper: Mark nearby enemies
- Spicy Fish: Speed boost
- Hop Flopper: Gain low gravity
- Jellyfish: Splash on teammates to instantly apply health and shields
- Shield Fish: Gain shields
- Thermal Fish: "Consume to see it all"
These are the vaulted and unvaulted weapons
Without the benefit of official Fortnite season 4 patch notes from Epic, these are the vaulted and unvaulted weapons we know about so far. We'll be updating this when we find more:
Vaulted
- Flare Gun
- Hunting Rifle
- Launch Pad
- Pistol (Epic and Legendary)
- Decoy Grenades
- Tactical Shotgun
- Rapid-Fire SMG
- Stink Bomb
- SMG
Unvaulted
- Boogie Bomb
- Bounce Pad
- Bandage Cannon
- Revolver
- Scoped Assault Rifle
- Tactical Submachine Gun
- Combat Shotgun
- Shockwave Grenade
- Bounce Pad
Fortnite update Season 4: Bug fixes, new items, and other changes
Again, without official patch notes, it's hard to discern right now what all the specific changes and bug fixes are for season 4. However, here's are the changes we know so far:
- New Punch Cards
- Stark bot hacking
- Stark supply drones
- New Fire Trap item (deals damage to nearby enemies and launches fireballs)
- New Dr Doom's Mythical Bomb item
- New Groot's Bramble Shield item
- Car spawn rate down 30 percent
- Charge Shotgun can be sidegraded to a Pump, and back
- Common Assault Rifle damaged buffed from 30-35
- Uncommon Assault Rifle damage buffed from 31-35
- Rare Assault Rifle damage buffed from 33-35
- Legendary Scar damage nerfed from 36-35
- Some Mythic bosses removed
- Chest spawns nerfed from 100-70 percent
Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides and news for everything else season 4. We'll be updating our Fortnite hub with all the map and challenge guides you need to start season 4 off right, so stay tuned.