Fortnite Season 4 patch notes: What we know so far

Want to know the full Fortnite Season 4 patch notes? Fortnite Season 4 is here, and Epic has teamed up with Marvel for the game's biggest marketing tie-in ever. The new season brings about a ton of new skins based on Marvel characters, a brand new battle pass, and lots of other little updates that players will be interested to learn about. When it comes to the latest map changes, we'll have a specific guide on that in due course.

And that's not all when it comes to the Fortnite Season 4 update: We've also got a new fishing system and various weapons have emerged from, and been sent to, the dreaded vault. While Epic still isn't providing full patch notes at the moment, there's still plenty we know that's changed. So, as we continue to update this post as we find new stuff, let's start with the important stuff.

Fortnite patch notes Season 4: Marvel skins fly onto the battle pass

The fourth season of Fortnite is all about Marvel, but we've already had Thanos, Captain America, Deadpool, and other members of the X-Force feature in the game already. Of course, plenty of names from the DCEU have found their way into Fortnite, but season 4 sees a bunch more heading into the game as you can see in the super-powered Fortnite season 4 trailer.

From the trailer—and the recent comic book pages found in-game—we know we can expect the following at some point:

Thor

Wolverine

Iron Man

Storm

Mystique

Groot

She-Hulk

Doctor Doom

Presumably most of these heroes and villains will be available at some point to purchase from the item shop, but characters such as Deadpool and Aquaman have each enjoyed special challenges that players needed to complete before they could be acquired. This time it's Wolverine for which you'll be completing challenges to get, and you need to buy the battle pass to get him.

Fishing has been revamped

New Floppers pic.twitter.com/wzWHli1RHFAugust 27, 2020

Other than the dawning of the MCU on player's wardrobes, the biggest major change in the Fortnite season 4 update is to fishing. Most importantly, we've got a few different ones to catch with the new Pro Fishing Rod, but there's likely still plenty more to discover. Take a look at them courtesy of Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey above. Here are their names and perks:

Vendetta Flopper: Mark nearby enemies

Mark nearby enemies Spicy Fish: Speed boost

Speed boost Hop Flopper: Gain low gravity

Gain low gravity Jellyfish: Splash on teammates to instantly apply health and shields

Splash on teammates to instantly apply health and shields Shield Fish: Gain shields

Gain shields Thermal Fish: "Consume to see it all"

These are the vaulted and unvaulted weapons

Without the benefit of official Fortnite season 4 patch notes from Epic, these are the vaulted and unvaulted weapons we know about so far. We'll be updating this when we find more:

Vaulted

Flare Gun

Hunting Rifle

Launch Pad

Pistol (Epic and Legendary)

Decoy Grenades

Tactical Shotgun

Rapid-Fire SMG

Stink Bomb

SMG

Unvaulted

Boogie Bomb

Bounce Pad

Bandage Cannon

Revolver

Scoped Assault Rifle

Tactical Submachine Gun

Combat Shotgun

Shockwave Grenade

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Again, without official patch notes, it's hard to discern right now what all the specific changes and bug fixes are for season 4. However, here's are the changes we know so far:

New Punch Cards

Stark bot hacking

Stark supply drones

New Fire Trap item (deals damage to nearby enemies and launches fireballs)

New Dr Doom's Mythical Bomb item

New Groot's Bramble Shield item

Car spawn rate down 30 percent

Charge Shotgun can be sidegraded to a Pump, and back

Common Assault Rifle damaged buffed from 30-35

Uncommon Assault Rifle damage buffed from 31-35

Rare Assault Rifle damage buffed from 33-35

Legendary Scar damage nerfed from 36-35

Some Mythic bosses removed

Chest spawns nerfed from 100-70 percent

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides and news for everything else season 4. We'll be updating our Fortnite hub with all the map and challenge guides you need to start season 4 off right, so stay tuned.