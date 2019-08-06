Popular

Fortnite Level Headed missions and rewards

By

Keep your head on and let us guide you.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Level Headed missions are arguably Season 10's most straightforward. All you have to do is play more Fortnite and reach different levels in the battle pass. We've laid out what levels you need to hit and what each mission rewards you with, just in case you want to see what you're working for (when you should be working). 

Fortnite Level Headed missions and rewards

Reach level 10
Reward: The hoodie style for Catalyst

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reach level 15
Reward: Crimson style for X-Lord

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reach level 20
Reward: Hoodie style for Tilted Teknique

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reach level 25
Reward: Dabstand emote

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reach level 30
Reward: Overcoat style for Catalyst

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reach level 35
Reward: Scavenger style for X-Lord

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reach level 40
Reward: Flair style for Yond3r

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reach level 45
Reward: Featherweight emote

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reach level 50
Reward: Disco style option for Sparkle Supreme

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reach level 55
Reward: Overcharged style option for Catalyst

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reach level 60
Reward: Eternal style option for Eternal Voyager

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reach level 65
Reward: Origin style option for Ultima Knight

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you're in need of some help wading through all the Fortnite content out there, allow us. We've got our favorite creative codes for players wanting to escape the drudgery of battle royale. If you're diving back into battle royale with the new season, make sure to check out our Season 10 map and loot guide since some significant changes have gone down. And if you just need a good catching up, here's the Season 10 patch notes.

More Fortnite season X guides

(Image credit: Epic Games)

- Every Road Trip mission
- Every Rumble Royale mission
- Every Level Headed mission
- Every Fortnite vending machine, crane, and fountain location
- Every Durr Burger head, dinosaur, and stone head statue location

See comments