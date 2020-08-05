Fortnite item shop update: Test out the new cars with this crash dummy skin

With the arrival of cars in Fortnite, it only makes sense that Epic would add a new skin to the item shop to celebrate (and maybe encourage players to drive with reckless abandon).

The appropriately titled "Dummy" skin dropped into the Fortnite item shop this Wednesday following the 13.40 update. He's a cute little fellow. I particularly love his orange scarf, his skinny little torso, and those adorable eyebrows. He even gets some screentime in the latest trailer that plays when you boot up the game.

Dummy is available now for 1,200 V-bucks, but you'll also get the "Wrong Turn" Back Bling. It kind of looks like the off-brand steering wheel controller your aunt picks up for you at the local Radio Shack. Seeing a steering wheel on the back of his torso raises the existential question: Aren't we all really just being driven by someone or something else?

Then there's just the creepy harvesting tool, dubbed "Noggin," It's Dummy's lifeless head mounted on a pike. Yikes. You can snag that nightmare fuel for 500 V-bucks.

In addition to Dummy, we're also getting the "Sandshark Driver" skin for only 800 V-bucks. She's got a decidedly less extravagant flair, but she still rocks that tank driver cap -- but you can take that off in her alternate style.

Her item description also mentions that she's a "world class heavy tank driver," which gives me all sorts of crazy ideas for future vehicles in Fortnite. We've already got the cars, semi-trucks, and not long ago we had giant hamster balls. Are tanks really so outlandish? Time will tell.

In the meantime, make sure to check out the newly available cars in Fortnite, which are most definitely going to change up how players duke it out, especially since Fortnite was once known for being the only battle royale game without vehicles. We've also got all our other Fortnite guides and patch notes.