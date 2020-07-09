Epic surprised everyone when they announced that Fortnite Season 3 would feature drivable cars. Not just golf carts, hoverboards, or boats—but honest-to-god cars. But cars weren't part of the initial launch of Season 3. Instead, they'll be coming later this season, and of course everyone is incredibly curious how they'll change Fortnite's meta. We only got a few updates as part of the 12.30 patch, including the flare gun and portable upgrade benches, so we're still waiting.

A lot of new information about drivable cars in Fortnite has leaked, so we went ahead and rounded up everything you need to know, including release date, what kinds of cars are available, and where you can find them. We'll also teach you how to most effectively drive once Epic lets us behind the wheel.

When are cars coming to Fortnite?

The release date for cars in Fortnite Season 3 is July 21, according to data miner HypeX. That should hopefully put it after one or two more updates where the water flooding half of the map recedes a little more, potentially giving us more ground to drive on.

What cars can you drive in Fortnite?

Judging from the Season 3 battle pass video, it looks like players will be able to drive a variety of sedans and sports cars, pickup trucks, and even semi-trucks.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We see the pickup truck is also carrying one person in the back and one in the passenger seat, indicating that vehicles will let your entire squad ride along to provide some extra firepower.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Where to find cars in Fortnite

So far, even though the Fortnite Season 3 map has plenty of cars parked around most locations, none of them are drivable until a future update. We'll update this section when Epic shifts things into gear.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to drive cars in Fortnite

Again, we'll update this section when Epic actually makes it so you can drive a car, and we'll let you know how to most effectively put the pedal to the medal. For now, we imagine it'll work similarly to driving past vehicles, like the golf cart or boat. We're curious to see how handling differs between models, if at all, and whether or not everyday vehicles will get a boost button too.

