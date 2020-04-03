Fortnite item shop gets a very Deadpool makeover

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic teased Fortnite's Deadpool event all the way back at the start of Season 2. At the time, we were just thrilled to be getting a wholly unique theme for the new season after the dreadfully long introduction to Chapter 2. Then suddenly, there he was, the red-suited merc with a mouth, in our Fortnite. Two classic tastes that go great together. After seven weeks of Deadpool challenges, we've finally got some proper cosmetics to buy, and in true Deadpool fashion, he's butting his way into the Fortnite item shop.

Here's what happens when you boot up the Fortnite item shop for the first time.

Here's the Deadpool shop animation if you didn't get it: pic.twitter.com/3mtbVxyAN4April 3, 2020

As you can see in the video above, Deadpool isn't afraid to hipcheck his way into our cosmetics store. Thankfully, he's got some pretty decent items to buy with your precious V-bucks, even if you're not a Marvel diehard.

First up is the obvious: The brand new Deadpool skin can't be acquired through the shop. You'll have to complete every Deadpool challenge to unlock that bad boy.

My favorite out of the whole new set has to be Deadpool's Scootin' traversal emote (worth 500 V-Bucks), which lets your character ride a little Vespa scooter around, much like the Deadpool 2 scene. Please enjoy this picture of my old kung-fu master skin riding his tiny scoot.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Next up is Deadpool's Chimichanga emote, which lets your character toss Deadpool's favorite snack into the microwave. Keep it there long enough, and it'll start to smoke more than Blind Al. That'll cost you 300 V-Bucks.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For 800 V-Bucks, you can get Meaty Mallets, a Deadpool-branded meat tenderizer and Looney Toons-esque hammer that act as your harvesting tools.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For 1,500 V-Bucks, you can get the Dragacorn, a glider that's basically the Fortnite llama in the form of a Chinese dragon, but wearing a Deadpool mask and saddle.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can get the whole bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks (a 900 V-Buck value), and from the looks of it, the timer on these items will run out pretty soon. It's unclear if they'll be replaced by additional Deadpool items or just get phased out entirely, which would be a bit of a bummer.

What do you folks think of the Deadpool event? Worth the wait, or is this one mutant worth closing the comic book on?