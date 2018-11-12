Fortnite is getting mounted turrets

Yesterday, an in-game Fortnite message pointed towards the coming addition of a mounted turret in the game. Players promptly took screengrabs and started sharing them on places like Reddit.

Along with the image above, there's some descriptive text explaining what the turret does. "Place the Mounted Turret and hop in to apply some suppressive fire! Careful not to overheat," it reads. The item has a date of 'coming soon'. Given how quickly Fortnite content seems to roll out, it's probably going to arrive in the next few days. We don't know anything else about how it functions at the moment.

Over the weekend, too, NFL skins arrived in the game's item shop. James covered this last week, making what I can only assume is an excellent joke at the expense of the Cleveland Browns, which I don't understand because I am British.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.