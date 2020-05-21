Fortnite deathrun codes: the most challenging custom maps

The best Fortnite deathruns are all about brutal challenge, perfectly honed skill, and more than a little luck. OK, maybe a lot of luck, and even more death. Whether its Cizzors' infamous deathrun series or a holiday-themed map created by community members, there's a reason this Fortnite Creative mode is so popular—and keyboard—smashingly infuriating.

But you'll need to know which creative codes to enter, and we've done all the hard work of finding the absolutely best Fortnite deathruns and their codes for you. Give these deathruns a try and see if you can survive.

The best Fortnite deathrun codes right now

If you prefer your deathruns to at least give you a fighting chance before destroying your soul, this deathrun proves to be a perfectly balanced progression. You'll start with some super simple jumping puzzles before moving onto weirder spike trap timing sections and beyond.

I love any deathrun that pits two friends against one another, and this dual-themed version really works in that regard. One player runs along the blue colored course while the other player runs along the fiery red side, and both of you can see each other, helping push along that competitive spirit. Like any well-designed deathrun, it starts out simple enough that both players should be able to feel like they're making good progress, before the difficulty ramps up and you're both threatening to murder each other over the slightest hiccup.

The Deadpool Deathrun - 5376-4796-8360

Is a Deadpool-themed deathrun just called a Deadrun? Or Deathpool? Anyway, it's a nice deathrun with plenty of Deadpool branding to go along with your new skin. Even better, some of the challenges in here require (or at least encourage) you to use your new Deadpool scootin' traversal emote. It's a fun little twist on the usual challenge of a deathrun, but it does suck if you don't have the coin for a new emote.

The undisputed king of deathruns is back with his fourth maniacal creation. It's got all the trappings you'd hope for. Spiky traps, ice traps, laser traps, basically a lot of traps for you to get tripped up on. If you manage to survive it all, apparently Cizzorz has a prize pool going on. Nothing like a financial reward for losing your sanity.

Deathruns could easily become old hat in Fortnite, but when a team like HQBuilders throws their all into a map, it really shows. You’re trying to find Jonesy’s secret treasure, which he’s hidden behind your usual assortment of deathrun obstacles. What I love about this map is how heavily and consistently it leans into the pirate aesthetic. Boats provide solace from shark-infested waters, building interiors feel appropriately drab and wooden, and you’ll even fight against a ship full of zombies.

Season 8's jungle theme is put to great use in this build by Jesgran. You're placed into a treacherous jungle temple and it's your job to navigate through traps and death-defying jumps to find the treasure.

The nigh-impossible challenge map is back in its third variation, as the sadist known as Cizzors has mastered the map-making tools to once again test your sanity.

A tricky parkour challenge with a simulated storm to keep you moving. If you're looking to put some pressure behind your platforming, Storm Runners is for you.

Shadow vs. Ghost Deathrace - 2033-1780-7591

Fortnite Season 2's Shadow vs. Ghost secret agent dynamic is perfect for matchups, and this deathrun will pit two players against one another. One Shadow player is trying to survive each death trap that's supposed to be triggered by the Ghost player on the opposite side of the map. It's a little tricky to get a hang of at first, but a good time if you prefer suffering together.