Bruno Mars joins Fortnite, because why not?

Musical artists Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are officially joining Fortnite as the latest additions to the Icon Series, Epic announced Thursday. Both artists will get their own skins in the game, plus a variety of cosmetic items based on their musical group Silk Sonic.

As you see in the image above, the Fortnite versions of Mars and .Paak have donned the retro '70s disco style they adopted for Silk Sonic. Here's a taste in music video form.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will officially drop in the Fortnite item shop on February 10 at 7 PM Eastern.

If you want to win the skins earlier, though, you can compete in the Silk Sonic Cup on February 7, which will also net you the Silk Sonic Spray. Players will be able to play up to 10 matches in their region's three-hour window. You'll need to earn at least eight points to earn the Silk Sonic spray.

Here's a rundown of what extra cosmetics to expect, though we don't have images just yet.

Sonic Snare back bling

Boom Bap Pickaxe

Sound Scepter Pickaxe, sold with the outfit, and doubles as a back bling.

Freedom Wheels emote

Leave The Door Open emote

Somebody This Fly lobby track

Epic is also adding Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to the Fortnite Radio stations you'll hear while driving around, in case you thought you could escape the R&B.

