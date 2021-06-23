Where to place boomboxes at Believer Beach in Fortnite

Fortnite season 7 continues on with the alien invasion theme, and a new challenge has you welcoming our new overlords with... the power of music? This week, Epic wants you to place two boomboxes around Believer Beach. I guess it's what John Cusack would do, so why not?

You may remember this part of the map as Sweaty Sands, but this season it's been converted into a haven for X-Files-philes, so there's a ton of new alien-themed decorations laying around.

It can be hard to find two boombox locations if you don't already know where to look, so I've gone through the hassle for you.

Believer Beach boombox locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Boombox location 1: East side of the beach, look for the large circle in the sand with the weird symbol that looks like a D20. You'll see the blue outline of a boombox by the umbrella and beach chairs.

Boombox location 2: Head to the concert area in the center of town. You'll see a picnic table with some radio equipment, a telescope, and some other electronic gear on the edge of the circle opposite the concert stage. The boombox icon is just sitting on the ground in front of the table.

Once you've placed two boomboxes, you'll receive a free batch of XP to help boost your season 7 battle pass. Not bad for a day at the beach.

Check out our Fortnite hub for more guides and news. We've got all season 7 mythic weapon locations, and how to get rare loot from the alien mothership.