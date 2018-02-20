Fortnite Battle Royale Season 3 Battle Pass almost doubles loot from previous season

Fortnite Battle Royale's second season winds down this week, which means, obviously, season three is upon us. And with the last-person-standing murdergrounds 'em up's third season, comes the latest iteration of its battle pass.

Moving on from last season's medieval motif, the incoming campaign adopts a space theme and promises 30 more tiers of loot over its predecessor. For 950 V-Bucks, expect a similar 75-150 hours-worth of Fortniteing too, the sum of which is outlined here:

Those after a bargain might be interested in the new Battle Bundle, which nets players the Battle Pass plus 25 tiers for 2800 V-Bucks—at 40 percent off.

Weekly challenges replace season 2's daily challenges and are described thusly:

Tier up even faster by completing the new Weekly Challenges. Each week a new set of seven challenges unlock, replacing the Season 2 Battle Pass daily challenges. Weekly Challenges stack and can be completed any time before the season ends, so if you buy a pass mid-season you’ll still have access to all of the previous Weekly Challenges. You can complete four out of the seven Weekly Challenges to unlock your rewards, so choose the challenges that best fit your style.

Season three of Fortnite Battle Royale is expected to launch on Thursday, February 22. Epic has compiled an FAQ over here.