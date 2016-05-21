Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location out this Autumn

Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location is a thing, a thing we might not have been expecting given claims that the fourth Freddy's game would be the last. But who cares about that—after that bizarre RPG spin-off, Freddy's fans are probably quite happy to see the series return to animatronic scares in a spooky restaurant. FNaF:SL was initially teased a month ago, and today it has been teased once more, with a trailer full of horrible robot toy monsters, and no in-game footage. Let's watch!

However, there is a release date. Well, a release period. Sister Location—we still don't know the precise title—will release this Fall, or Autumn to those of us living in the UK.

What have other nations named that particular season? Write your answers on a postcard—then transcribe those answers into the comment box below. (You could probably omit that first step.)