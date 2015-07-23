Five Nights at Freddy's 4 releases early

We first expected Five Nights at Freddy's 4 to release on Halloween, and then a little sooner, on the 8th of next month. Well screw all that, it's out now! FNAF 4 released on Steam today for $8/£5.59.

Regarding the unexpected release, creator Scott Cawthon wrote, "Ok, so as many of you already know, I'm bad with release dates. The game is finished. :)"

We haven't had a chance to play the fourth game in the rapidly expanding series of horror vignettes, so we'll take the word of a Steam reviewer for now: "menu screen spooked me 10/10." Well done, menu.