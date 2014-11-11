Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is now available on Steam

The appearance of a Five Nights at Freddy's sequel on Steam Greenlight last month was surprising, given how quickly it appeared after the first game's release. Even more surprising is that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is now on Steam proper, meaning you can return to the creepy halls of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza sooner than you expected. Indeed, probably sooner than you had hoped.

I've not had the chance to play it yet, but Omri Petitte highly rated its predecessor. Here's what the official Steam description has to say:

"As the new security guard working nights, your job is to monitor cameras and make sure nothing goes wrong after-hours. The previous guard has complained about the characters trying to get into the office (he has since been moved to day-shift). So to make your job easier, you've been provided with your very own empty Freddy Fazbear head, which should fool the animatronic characters into leaving you alone if they should accidentally enter your office."

Have mercy.