Five Nights at Freddy's 2 hits Steam Greenlight

Most of us are still recovering from the trauma inflicted by Five Nights at Freddy's, a strange survival horror-cum-puzzler featuring violent animatronic animals. PC Gamer's Omri Petitte described it as "a simple design that's devilishly clever at messing with you", which somewhat understates how terrifying it is.

Well I hope you're ready to suffer again, because creator Scott Cawthon has entered its sequel on Steam Greenlight. According to the Greenlight description, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will feature a new cast of characters which will be "updated with the latest in facial recognition technology". They also happen to be "tied into local criminal databases" which doesn't sound dodgy at all.



"As the new security guard working nights, your job is to monitor cameras and make sure nothing goes wrong after-hours. The previous guard has complained about the characters trying to get into the office (he has since been moved to day-shift). So to make your job easier, you've been provided with your very own empty Freddy Fazbear head, which should fool the animatronic characters into leaving you alone if they should accidentally enter your office."

Here's the trailer, which you should definitely watch if you hate feeling good. Vote for it on Greenlight here.