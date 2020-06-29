Five new Steam games you probably missed (June 29, 2020)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2020.

The Almost Gone

Release:‌ ‌June 25

Developer:‌ Happy Volcano

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£13.49 ‌|‌ ‌AU$21.50‌

The Almost Gone is a puzzle game full of gorgeous, interactive dioramas. Poised in a mysterious state between life and death, the protagonist needs to study their environment in order to piece together what happened. These areas range homely living rooms through to dark forests, and while the screenshots imply a "pleasant" experience, The Almost Gone has a certain potent bleakness about it. It's written by popular Belgian author Joost Vandecasteele.

Secret Government

Release:‌ ‌June 23

Developer:‌ ‌Gametrek

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£17.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95‌

This Early Access grand strategy game is about ruling the world, but in an underhanded, shady kind of way. You control the Brotherhood, a conspiratorial secret society responsible for everything. You'll need to keep your thumb on subservient governments, but you'll also have to contend with competing secret societies, too. In the current build you'll be triggering some kind of revolution in England, but a whole lot more is planned for the game before its official November 5 release date.

Truck and Logistics Simulator

Release:‌ ‌June 23 ‌

Developer:‌ ‌Simula Games

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£18.00‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$31.62

If you're interested in trucks and related logistics, Truck and Logistics Simulator is for you. In addition to actually driving the vehicles, which range minivans, forklifts, ATVs and trucks, you'll also be making deliveries and forming convoys. There's realistic damage and weather, and there's also cross-platform multiplayer cooperative play. Reviews on Steam have been positive, so if you're keen on this particular niche it's probably worth a shot. It's in Early Access and is expected to release into 1.0 in 2021.

Hylics 2

Release:‌ ‌June 22

Developer:‌ ‌Mason Lindroth

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.39‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$21.50‌

If you like isometric RPGs but you don't like fantasy or science fiction, then most of the time you're out of luck. Hylics 2 is a weird, psychedelic take on the genre, and it's one that James very much approved of when he played it earlier this week. The art style incorporates stop-motion animation with clay models and pixel art, but as for the story, well, I think you'll need to figure that out by playing it. Games like this don't crop up very often - just look at that trailer.

Geometric Sniper

Release:‌ ‌June 24

Developer:‌ ‌YAW Studios‌

Price:‌ ‌$1.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£1.69‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$2.95

Geometric Sniper is a sniping game, but it's not much like others. For example, there's no gratuitous Sniper Elite-style gore in this: instead, you'll be panning your scope across whimsical hand drawn environments, searching out and then eliminating your target. In this way, it's a bit of a hidden object / shooter hybrid, but there appears to be a light story element as well. The game's in Early Access and is expected to be finished in two months.

