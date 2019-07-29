Five new Steam games you probably missed (July 29, 2019)

(Image credit: ALPixel Games)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that's exactly what we've done.

A Place for the Willing

Steam page

Release: July 25

Developer: ALPixel Games

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

A Place For The Unwilling is a narrative adventure game which, according to studio ALPixel Games, combines "the exquisite narrative depth and exploration of Sunless Sea with the curious setup of Majora's Mask". Of course, Lovecraft is mentioned as an inspiration as well, and the atmosphere and art style does have a certain eeriness to it (though it's also kinda whimsical?). Basically, the game set in a dying city with 21 days to live. It's heavily choice-driven, with "every decision [affecting] the environment". Oh, and it has chain-smoking child anarchists in it. Definitely worth a look.

1000 Days to Escape

Steam page

Release: July 26

Developer: Lemon Squeezy

Price: $4.99 | £2.99 | AU$7.50

On a similar note, 1000 Days To Escape has a pretty self-explanatory name: the player has that many days to somehow evacuate the world's inhabitants before everything ends. The game is about exploring space for inhabitable Earth replacements, but you've also got to figure out how to get people there and how to keep them alive. Of course, you'll be wreaking havoc against local alien populations, too. The features list is very long for a game this inexpensive: if you'd like to see if you're smart enough to avert our incoming climate apocalypse this looks fun and probably also depressing.

Tech Corp.

Steam page

Release: July 26

Developer: Mardonpol Inc.

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$ n/a

...but why simulate saving humanity when you can simulate the nurturing of a tech startup? Launched into Early Access last week, Tech Corp. is a simulation and tycoon game focused around becoming "the next big shot in the tech industry". You'll be attending to all the business, branding and marketing matters, but you'll also be able to make decisions regarding the actual appearance and function of your products. There also appears to be an automation component, as well as production management, logistics, stuff like that. No word yet whether you can turn up on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast smoking a joint. The game's likely to stay in Early Access for six months.

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition

Steam page

Release: July 26

Developer: eduweb

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

If you've ever wanted to be a wolf, this "realistic ecological simulation" might make you think again. WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition is a "complete remake" of the original WolfQuest game, which released episodically beginning in 2007. It's currently in Early Access, and will stay there until the release of the second episode (yes, it appears this will also be doled out on an episodic basis). At the time of writing, the Early Access version lets you survive in the Amethyst Mountain map: you'll be hunting your food, finding a mate in "family-friendly courtship interactions" and fighting with other wolves. There's a lot more to it–this is a survival sim with an emphasis on sim–and it's already garnered quite a few "very positive" reviews.

Mirador

Steam page

Release: July 27

Developer: Sauropod Studio

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

This online cooperative hack and slash game has an interesting premise: each of the game's bosses are created by other players. These bosses, called Sentinels in the game, stand in your way as you try to escape the mysterious world of Mirador. With the defeat of each Sentinel you'll acquire loot which can contribute to the difficulty of your own boss creations. The harder your boss, the more loot it will scavenge from the other human characters it defeats. It's an interesting concept, and no doubt worth further investigation.

