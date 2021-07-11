Five new Steam games you probably missed (July 12, 2021)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2021 games that are launching this year.

Black Skylands

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ July 10

Developer:‌ Hungry Couch Games

Launch price:‌ $18 ‌|‌ ‌£13.94 ‌|‌ ‌‌AU$26.05

Here's a beautiful open world 'skypunk' game, which I'm guessing means it is both set in the sky and, somehow, punk. Whatever it is, Black Skylands has you exploring a gorgeous pixel art world in a fully customizable skyship, with a view to protecting and expanding your aerial base while capturing sky territories belonging to others. Combat is in keeping with what you'd expect from a top down shooter, but in addition to launching volleys from your zeppelin you can also disembark and fight on foot. Black Skylands is in Early Access and will stay there for "up to 12 months" while Hungry Couch Games adds new content and layers of polish.

Legend of Homebody

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌June 9

Developer:‌ 疯王子

Launch price:‌ ‌$4.49 ‌|‌ ‌£3.59 ‌|‌ ‌AU$6.37

Here's a game some of us can increasingly relate to: a game that captures the mood of having no reason to leave the house. This "not a simulator" is about managing the life of a shut-in or "homebody", so you'll need to eat, make money, study and, uh, live I guess. All while seated at a desk. In the game's candid Steam description, developer 疯王子 writes "if you have tried the game out and feel that working freelance is simple and easy. You'll be far from correct, clicking will allow you to learn the real skills? That is impossible." Whatever the case, if you're looking for an interesting casual game this could be fun.

Ravensword: Undaunted

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ July 9

Developer:‌ Trimatra Interactive

Launch price:‌ ‌$6.79 |‌ ‌£4.92 ‌|‌ ‌AU$9.77

Modern FPS games inspired by Heretic and Hexen are coming thick and fast at the moment: Amid Evil is the most obvious recent highlight, but Graven is shaping up nicely too. Add Ravensword: Undaunted to the list, an offshoot to the reasonably popular Ravensword RPG series. An Early Access title, the current build has three zones with randomized layouts, over ten weapons and, be warned, "30-60 minutes of gameplay". If you don't want to dive in right now it's worth a wishlist if the idea of an action-oriented dungeon crawler appeals.

Boomerang X

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌July 8

Developer:‌ DANG!

Launch price:‌ ‌$20 |‌ ‌£16.79 |‌ ‌AU$28.95

Here's a lightning quick first-person boomerang launcher (does that work?) with a focus on extremely stylish moment. Your boomerang is good for smiting enemies, but once launched you can slingshot to its destination, which opens up a whole lot of opportunities as you move through this psychedelically hued world. It looks kinda like a blend of Phantom Abyss and Devil Daggers, and great for people who find Doom 2016 too slow and too realistic.

Entity Researchers

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ July 9

Developer:‌ Newbuild-C

‌$11.89 ‌|‌ ‌£9.34 |‌ ‌AU$16.95

Entity Researchers looks a bit like if Cruelty Squad was an isometric turn-based roguelike. Set in the offices of EIRI, a corporation that researches (and brings the fight to) mysterious invading entities, you'll march through procedurally generated maps engaging in combat against over 100 different enemy types. The game is in Early Access and is "playable from beginning to end," with the next six months focused on polishing graphics and adding addition endings.

