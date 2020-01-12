First-person puzzler of lights and killer shadows, Lightmatter, releases this week

Lightmatter is a devious-looking first person puzzle game set to release on January 15th where you manipulate light sources to get from point A to point B—mostly due to all the flesh-eating shadows in between you and the exits from any given room. This is definitely one for fans of Antichamber, The Talos Principle, Manifold Garden, or Portal. It has that story-driven twist, too, with a primary antagonist by voice actor David Bateson—that’s Agent 47 to the unfamiliar. I like how it looks—an attractive aesthetic with a thick-lined, high-contrast art style that really suits it and looks smooth in play.

Lightmatter’s story is about an inventor who has created an incredible new source of energy and again, apparently, shadows that eat people. Whoops. Sometimes these things happen. Lightmatter was announced early last year. You can find and/or wishlist Lightmatter on Steam or at its official website, and you can find developers Tunnel Vision Games on twitter.