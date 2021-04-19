Final season of Castlevania coming on May 13

This is where it all started. The final season of Castlevania arrives May 13. pic.twitter.com/sLqWjJxjoAApril 16, 2021 See more

Netflix's Castlevania anime series comes to a close with the fourth season, which will premiere on May 13th. We've quite liked the series, based on the classic Konami video games, and it was Netflix's first anime. Makes you a bit nostalgic now that Netflix has several other original anime series, not to mention live-action shows like The Witcher, all cashing in on the cultural cachet of video games.

The final season promises to wrap up the broad, sweeping story that has seen all kinds of supernatural weirdness and/or genocide unleashed on Eastern Europe by the big, nasty supernatural bad guy that is Dracula.

Of particular note is the rumor out of Deadline that Netflix is looking at making a new series set in the same universe, but starring different characters. It wouldn't be too wrong to guess that it might be based on another Castlevania game, as the current series was based on Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse.

Until then, enjoy this nice poster: