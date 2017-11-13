Final Fantasy 15's Noctis announced for Tekken 7 as DLC

Tekken 7 marked the long-standing fight 'em up series' PC debut when it came to desktops in June this year. It performed well at launch, received warm reviews, and thereafter addressed some lingering issues. Now, it's announced another soon-to-be PC debutante will fight in the King of the Iron First Tournament next year: Final Fantasy 15's main protagonist Noctis.

Noctis' inclusion follows other well-known guests such as Fatal Fury's Geese Howard and Street Fighter's Akuma. What perhaps stands this reveal apart, though, is that Noctis does not hail from the fighting genre. Here's the blue-eyed, beautiful-haired rover in motion:

With that, we can see Noctis leveraging a teleport maneuver and cycling through a few sword attacks to pretty devastating effect (RIP Jack-7 and Yoshimitsu). The familiar Hammerhead Garage backdrop looks neat, and comes with Chocobos, Cindy, and the rest of the crew cheering on from the sidelines.

Expect Noctis in Tekken 7 at some point in "Spring 2018". And while we're talking cool guest appearances in unlikely games, Injustice 2 announced over the weekend that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are en route to the superhero brawler. What a time to be alive.