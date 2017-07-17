Tekken 7 welcomes Fatal Fury star as incoming DLC character

With what is easily one of the worst videogame antagonist names ever known, Fatal Fury's Geese Howard is now heading to Tekken 7—the second guest character to grace Bandai Namco's enduring fighting series, following Street Fighter's Akuma.

Perhaps best known as the baddie who contradicts the Fatal Fury and King of Fighters series' continuity—Howard appears dead in one and very much alive in another—Geese made his debut in 1991's Fatal Fury: King of Fighters, and seems to harbour beef with Tekken's longstanding pointy-haired baddie-cum-goodie Heihachi Mishima.

Here's Geese Howard in Tekken action:

Fancy that? Geese Howard is due to land in Tekken 7 as DLC this winter.