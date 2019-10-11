Here is your FIFA 20 POTM for September

Who is the FIFA 20 POTM for September? The latest Player of the Month has been voted on by members of the FIFA community, and the results are in. The nominations were: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, John McGinn, Son Heung-Min, Ricardo Pereira, and Callum Wilson.

Naturally each of the four stars had an excellent month, all putting themselves in with a chance of securing the coveted FIFA 20 POTM September gong and a unique card for the FIFA 20 FUT mode. Results are typically revealed on the first Friday of the month, but this time, we've had to wait to the second. The observant ones amongs you will know that that's today (at time of writing, naturally), so let's give you the lowdown on the big winner.

FIFA 20 POTM September

The FIFA 20 POTM September is Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. With five goals in four games, the Frenchman has been a silver lining in what has proved a tricky second season for Unai Emery's Gunners. Here are the stats on Aubameyang's POTM FUT card:

Overall: 89

89 Pace: 95

95 Shooting: 87

87 Passing: 78

78 Dribbling: 81

81 Defense: 38

38 Physical: 69

As you can see, Pierre's Player of the Month card sees an overall increase from 88 to 89, and his already rapid pace boosted from 94 to a lightning 95. His passing has also seen a bump of three points, and his shooting two.

So, all that leaves is a big congratulations to Pierre, and I wish you the best of luck in grinding out this special FUT card. Speaking of special cards, however, make sure you keep an eye out for the latest FIFA TOTW 4 to help expand your Ultimate Team collection.